Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 17,812 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Cfra dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

