Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 9,459 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 352.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.