Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 693.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

BlackRock stock opened at $545.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.43 and its 200 day moving average is $491.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

