Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 124 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $256.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

