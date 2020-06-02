Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

