Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 376,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.