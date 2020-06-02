Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $175,509,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,128 shares of company stock worth $3,514,031.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Nomura dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE PINS opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

