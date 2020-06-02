Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

