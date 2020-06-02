Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 194.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

