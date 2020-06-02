Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 600.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

