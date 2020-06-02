Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 408.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

