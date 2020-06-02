Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 237.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

ABBV opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

