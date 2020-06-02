Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $244,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 38.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 610,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

