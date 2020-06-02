Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

