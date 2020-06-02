Sontag Advisory LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 323.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $101.40 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

