Sontag Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 111,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 265,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

