Sontag Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 250.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $24,709,288 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $312.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

