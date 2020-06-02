Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 201.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Paypal by 57.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paypal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 73,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

