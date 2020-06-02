Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 292.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock worth $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

