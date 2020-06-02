Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 237.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.