Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,198 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

