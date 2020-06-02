Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 126,658 Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.