Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 8,540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

