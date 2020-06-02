Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 18,550 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

