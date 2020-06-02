Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 16,460 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 761.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,811,000 after buying an additional 259,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

