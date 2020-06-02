Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 13,936 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 573.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

Union Pacific stock opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

