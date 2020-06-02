Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 10,430 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

