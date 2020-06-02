Sontag Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 338.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

