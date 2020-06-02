Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 17,892 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

