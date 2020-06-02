Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires 7,606 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 280.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

