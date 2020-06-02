Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SONO. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.91.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at $772,952.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,141. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

