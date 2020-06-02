SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFTBY. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.95.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $22.84 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

