Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

SQM stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

