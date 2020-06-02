Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $131.80. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snap-on by 22.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 18.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Snap-on by 31.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

