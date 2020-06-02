SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James dropped their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 3,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

