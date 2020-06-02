Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 91 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.29. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.