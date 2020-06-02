Simon Property Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NYSE SPG opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96.

In other news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,636,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

