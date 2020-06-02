Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

