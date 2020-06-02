Silvercorp Metals Inc Announces Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

TSE SVM opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.90. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$212,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,493,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,382,608.90. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$417,824. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $1,053,966 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.