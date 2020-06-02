Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

SLGN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 544,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Silgan by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

