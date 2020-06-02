Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.15.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

