Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

SMTS stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.78% of Sierra Metals worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

