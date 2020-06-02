Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $37.13 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

