Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 569 ($7.48) to GBX 524 ($6.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AFH Financial Group stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 321.70. AFH Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 462 ($6.08).

In related news, insider Mark Chambers purchased 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £24,949.98 ($32,820.28).

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

