Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $25.99 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

