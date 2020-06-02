Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Ship Finance International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

SFL stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 169,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 158,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 133,356 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

