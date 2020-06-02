Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,750 over the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $18,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 180,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

