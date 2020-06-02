Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,332. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

