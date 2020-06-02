Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.67.
Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,332. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
