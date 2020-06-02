ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 247.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $382.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $396.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

