Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

